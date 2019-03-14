Sultan Special Force marks its annual day

Muscat: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Nuamani, Minister of the Royal Office today presided over a ceremony to mark the annual day of the Sultan’s Special Force (SSF), which falls on 15 March every year, as well as a graduation of recruits.

Upon the arrival of the chief guest in the parade ground, he was received by Maj Gen Amer bin Salim al Amri, SSF Commander. Then, the Royal Anthem was played.

The graduated recruits performed the military salute to the chief guest. Then, the Minister of the Royal Office inspected the front column of the graduates. After that, the graduates staged different military shows accompanied by the SSF Music Band.

The chief guest handed over awards to the top graduates. He also pinned courage medal on SSF non-commissioned officer in appreciation of his sincere national efforts in rescuing a citizen during the adverse climate conditions (Mekunu Cyclone) that hit the Governorate of Dhofar in 2018.

The graduates took the oath of loyalty, and proclaimed thrice Long Live His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest pinned excellent service and Royal commendation medals on SSF commissioned and non-commissioned officers in appreciation of their dedication in carrying out their national assignments.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), Secretary General of Military Affairs at the Royal Office, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, senior officers at SAF and other security departments, SSF commissioned, non-commissioned officers and retirees. –ONA