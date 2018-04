SHINAS: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, on Friday opened the Sultan Qaboos Mosque in the Wilayat of Shinas in the Governorate of North Al Batinah.

Khalid bin Said bin Amer al Yahyai, imam and preacher of the mosque, led the Friday prayers and delivered a sermon highlighting the importance of prayer and du’a, its value and its effects in the life of a Muslim.

The mosque stretches over 61,280 square metres of which 9,172 square metres is built area. It includes the main prayer hall decorated with Islamic inscriptions and Quranic verses, which accommodates 2,592 worshippers, the woman prayer hall, which accommodates 357, a public library, classrooms, offices for maintenance, warehouses and administration, green spaces, landscaping and car parking area.

Sultan Qaboos Mosque is one of the most important landmarks in the wilayat and an important architectural masterpiece added to the series of Sultan Qaboos mosques which His Majesty the Sultan ordered to build at his expense in different wilayats to enhance the religious and spiritual aspects for citizens and residents.

— ONA

