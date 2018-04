MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, will open Sultan Qaboos Mosque in the Wilayat of Shinas in the Governorate of North Al Batinah. The mosque stretches over 61,280 square metres of which 9,172 square metres built area. The mosque includes the main prayer hall, which can accommodate 2,592 faithful.

Like this: Like Loading...