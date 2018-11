MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science (SQHCCS) on Thursday announced the winners of the Sultan Qaboos Holy Quran Competition in its 28th session at the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque in Bausher.

Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, SQHCCS Secretary-General said in a press conference that the centre has opened e-registrations for the competition till August 9, 2018.

He added that the number of applicants in this session amounted to 2,030 contestants, adding that preliminaries started on August 13 in Khasab Centre.

The final results of the competition are as follows:

In the first level, memorising the Holy Quran in full with Tajweed, the first place went to Ibtisam bint Salim al Barashdiyah, from Al Buraimi Centre.

Mohammed bin Abdullah al Maamari, Al Khoudh Centre came second and Ahmed bin Khalifa al Nuaimi from Al Buraimi Centre was placed third.

In the second level, memorisation of 24 consecutive parts with Tajweed.

The first place went to Mohammed bin Darwish al Shaqsi from Al Amerat Centre.

The second place went to Ali bin Saif al Sharji from Sinaw Centre.

The third place was won by Ahmed bin Abdullah al Maawali from Qurayat Centre.

At the third level, memorisation of 18 consecutive parts with Tajweed. The first place was won by Said bin Sulaiman al Mafrji from Bahla Centre.

The second place went to Maryam bint Khalid al Najjar from Salalah Centre and the third place was won by Rashid bin Yousef al Balushi from Al Khuwair Centre.

In the fourth level, memorisation of 12 consecutive parts with Tajweed. Mohammed bin said al Ghamari, from Qurayat Centre won the first place. The second place went to Abdullah bin Saleh al Balushi from Salalah Centre and Anas bin Ahmed al Rasbi won the third place.

In the fifth level, memorisation of 6 consecutive parts with Tajweed.

The first place went to Yaqeen bint Mohammed al Ghaithiyah from Shinas Centre.

The second place went to Fatimah bint Khalaf al Mammariyah from Shinas Centre.

The third place went to Zulfa bint Hilal al Habsiyah from Ibra Centre.

In the sixth level, memorisation of 2 consecutive parts with Tajweed.

The first place went to Noor al Ain bint Hussein al Hamadiyah from Barka Centre.

The second place went to Mohammed bin Badr al Jabri from Al Khuwair Centre, while the third place was won by Zaid bin Mohammed al Maamari from Suhar Centre.

