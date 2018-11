MUSCAT: The Ministry of Education launched the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in School Environment on Wednesday. The launch ceremony was presided over by Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education. Speaking at the event, the minister said: “The launch of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in School Environment, which carries the name of the leader of development, will definitely contribute to creating a generation which is aware of the basics of sustainable development making them more capable of understanding the roles they should take once they join higher education institutions and the public and the private sector in the future.”

“We trust the school administrations and their efforts in achieving the goals of this award which serve education polices and its futuristic plans to keep pace with various changes. These objectives instil citizenship values in the students, boosting their belonging and providing them with the positive skills of dealing with modern-age issues as well as activating the role of the modern technologies to serve the issues of education and sustainable development,” Al Busaidiyah said.

In her speech, Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education said: “Fortunately the launch of the award coincides with the National Day celebrations. The launch of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in School Environment, with its environmental, health, social and cultural aspects, culminates in a series of awards and competitions which meet the requirements of the educational development and contribute to achieving the comprehensive development goals in a balanced way.”

Al Shaibaniyah explained that the launch of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in School Environment is in line with the international education for sustainability programme which was prepared by Unesco. Among the priorities of this programme is adding sustainable development into the policies and strategies as well as offering education for sustainable development in classrooms.

Al Busaidiyah launched the logo of Sultan Qaboos Award for Sustainable Development in School Environment. — ONA

