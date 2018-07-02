Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences holds workshop

NIZWA, July 2 – The Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences is organising a workshop on the rules of scientific research for police officers, which will last for a week. The workshop, which will see participation from members of Royal Oman Police (ROP), aims to provide participants with a number of skills for scientific research through discussions on several topics, including the basic elements of scientific research, scientific research tools and formal rules for scientific research. Participants will be guided to select appropriate topics for research, which are expected to produce results and recommendations that contribute to the improvement of police work.

The workshop was attended by Col Sulaiman bin Mohammed al Alawi, Assistant Commander of the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences for Academic Affairs. He drew attention to the need to take into account the formal and objective rules for conducting research in order to arrive at “practical conclusions”. On Sunday, the police academy at the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences began to offer a new course for specialised candidate officers recruited newly by the ROP. During the course, candidates will be offered a foundation programme which includes sports programmes and military training to acquire military and field skills, besides the academic programme.