Sultan al Tooqi shines in Paris

PARIS: Oman’s Olympic medallist rider and show jumper, Sultan al Tooqi has once again delivered a fabulous performance at the 10th edition of the Longines Masters event in Paris. The 4-day event from November 29 to December 2, that gathers world-class riders from across the globe, ended on Sunday with 24-year old Sultan finishing fifth overall among some of the world’s best riders.

The French capital’s glittering CSI 5-star competition launched the annual ‘Grand Slam Indoor of Show Jumping’ series across three continents, with following legs in Hong Kong and New York in the winter and spring.

The first day saw tough competition as the riders and their horses fought for one of the forty places to qualify for the Grand Prix 1-star class, and another 40 for 2-star class. Sultan rode impeccably on his horses ‘Gameboy’ and ‘Taloubet Zeus’ and secured his place in both the Grand Prix 1-star and the final 2-star class.

On day three, the Omani’s ride on Gameboy placed him firmly on the podium finishing fourth. The success didn’t stop there as on day four, as Sultan managed the fifth place on Taloubet Zeus. He was among the top eight riders at the end of day four to have been awarded.

“The past few days have been monumental in the history of Omani show jumping,” said Hamood al Tooqi, Sultan’s father and coach.

“Our mission of raising the Omani flag on an international podium succeeded, and we are beyond delighted with Sultan’s stellar performance throughout the four days. He puts everything he has into his training, so to witness his hard work pay off like this, with these results, is a proud moment for us. In fact, he has proven that if someone desires something hard enough, they should stop at nothing to achieve it. This dream has come to life right before our eyes and we cannot thank our sole sponsor ‘Amouage’ for their trust and continued support so far,” Al Tooqi added.

“I am delighted today, and so proud to be representing my country at such a prestigious international event. Wearing the Omani brand ‘Amouage’ on the podium filled me with pride, without their enormous support I would have not been here. I want to thank my coach Ingrid Van Weiden for her commitment towards my training and her guidance throughout the season.

I also want to express my sincerest of gratitude to the entire team at the Olympic Equestrian Centre Oman, headed by my father, who has contributed immensely to my success and cheered me on every step of the way,” said Sultan.

