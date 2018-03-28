Muscat, March 28: The Court of First Instance in Suhar issued a judgment against one of the labor recruitment offices for violating the terms of an agreement under the Consumer Protection Law.

As per the details, an agreement was signed between a labour recruitment company and a consumer for the supply of a domestic worker, one of the clauses included refund of the money if the obligations met.

The recruit failed to met the terms in the contract, including the refund of the amount to the tune of RO800.

The invoice in Arabic was also not provided to the consumer.

The case was referred to the public prosecutor and then passed on to the Court of First Instance in Suhar

