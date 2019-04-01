Suhar refinery improvement project officially inaugurated

Muscat: Oman Oil and Orpic Group on Sunday officially inaugurated one of its strategic growth projects; the Suhar Refinery Improvement Project (SRIP) under the auspices of Dr. Mohammed bin Hamed AL Rumhi, Minister of Oil and Gas in the presence of a number of Ministers and other dignitaries.

The $2.7 billion capital investment by the group adds up 82,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its existing capacity of 116,000 bpd – taking the total capacity to 198,000 bpd. This indicates a 70 percent growth in fuel production – 90 percent for diesel, 37 percent for gasoline, 93 percent for kerosene, 93 percent for jet fuel, 91 percent for LPG, 175 percent for naphtha and 44 percent for propylene.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Al Rumhy said, “The project represents a significant economic and strategic importance for the refinery and petroleum industries in the Sultanate. It is a testament to the Group’s continuous efforts and contribution to the nation and is an outcome of the concerted efforts of our highly experienced and dedicated team. Aside from its immediate commercial benefits, SRIP also has an impact on other important areas of national economic development such as In-Country Value (ICV) creation, employment generation, and SME support.”

The Suhar Refinery Improvement project contributes significantly to improving the environmental performance of Suhar Refinery and supporting it in overcoming the challenges resulting from the changing quality of the crude oil mix.