Sufyan makes it to CPL 2019 draft, hopes to get picked

Muscat, May 18 – Oman’s Sufyan Mehmood has made his way to the 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft to be one of the 536 players who are available to be picked by the six CPL teams.

The CPL draft will be held on May 22nd in London.

Sufyan, who has been a part of the Oman national cricket team for quite some time, has been a decent performer with the ball.

The Omani national found a place in the draft through his agent, the International Cricketers Association (ICA) and this is the third time that his name is finding its way to the CPL draft.

“This is the third year in a row that my name is appearing in the CPL draft. My agent (ICA) helped me get this place,’’ he added.

Sufyan feels he deserves to have his name in the draft as he is confident of his T20 skills.

“I feel I’m a better T20 player than a 50-overs player. In the last season, I did pretty well for my team Enhance in the T20 format and also when Ireland came here, I did well and picked up four wickets for the Oman Development Squad in the two warm-up matches before the quadrangular series. So I’m quite confident of my abilities,’’ he added.

The Enhance player also said it was an honour to be featured in the same list as some of the best T20 players in the world and hopes that he gets picked.

“I feel it will be a huge learning curve for me if I am picked and to play alongside some of the best T20 players in the world would be a big achievement,’’ Sufyan stated.

Sufyan thanked Oman Cricket for all their support and said he would be thrilled if he was picked by one of the six franchises in the CPL.

“I would be very, very happy if I am picked. It will be a major learning curve for me,’’ he stated.

The CPL draft will have 536 players from 20 overseas countries and the West Indies in the fray.

