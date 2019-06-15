Sudan’s Bashir to appear in court

KHARTOUM: Ousted Sudanese leader Omar al Bashir is to appear in court this week to face charges of corruption and illegal possession of foreign currency, the acting prosecutor general announced on Saturday. The announcement came more than two months after the military overthrew Bashir following nationwide mass protests against his 30-year rule. Bashir “will appear in court this week following charges of corruption and possessing foreign currency”, Al Waleed Sayyed Ahmed told reporters, without specifying the day.

On Thursday, an unnamed official quoted by the official Suna news agency said Bashir was facing charges including “possessing foreign funds, acquiring suspected and illegal wealth, and ordering the (state of) emergency”. In April, Sudan’s army ruler General Abdel Fattah al Burhan said more than $113 million worth of cash in three currencies had been seized from Bashir’s residence. He said a team of police, army and security agents found seven million euros ($7.8 million), $350,000 and five billion Sudanese pounds ($105 million).

When he imposed the state of emergency, Bashir issued a decree making it illegal to possess more than $5,000 in foreign currency. Bashir, who was toppled on April 11 following months of protests, is currently being held in the capital’s Kober prison.