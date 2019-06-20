Head stories 

Sudan sacks prosecutor general

Oman Observer

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s military ruler on Thursday sacked the country’s prosecutor general, days after charges of corruption were brought against former leader Omar al Bashir as new protests got under way.
The dismissal came as General Abdel Fattah al Burhan’s deputy in the ruling military council announced that the mastermind behind a deadly raid on a protest camp on June 3 had been identified. Abdallah Ahmed will replace Al Waleed Sayyed Ahmed as prosecutor general, the official Suna news agency reported, without giving any reason for the sacking.
Bashir appeared on Sunday in front of another prosecutor.

