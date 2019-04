Khartoum: Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators marched in Khartoum on Saturday, many reaching the army headquarters for the first time since deadly protests against President Omar al Bashir erupted last year, witnesses said.

Chanting “One Army, One People,” the protesters rallied in the capital’s streets following a call by organisers to march on the compound, which also includes Bashir’s residence.

The crowds chanted the movement’s catchcry “peace, justice, freedom” as they marched towards the complex where the defence ministry is also based, onlookers said.

“They were also calling on Bashir to step down,” a witness said.

Taking a break from shouting anti-government slogans, protester Ghada Mohamed said the rally signalled a “bright future” for Sudan.

Protester Amir Omer said the demonstrators had managed to send a message to the military.

“We still haven’t achieved our goal, but we have delivered our message to the army and that is: come join us,” he said.

Protest organisers led by the Sudanese Professionals Association said earlier this week that demonstrators would march on Saturday to demand the army either “take the side of the people or the dictator’s”.

Soon after reaching the compound, organisers called on the protesters to hold in place outside its fortified walls. — AFP

