Sudan demos reach army HQ

KHARTOUM: Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators marched in Khartoum on Saturday, many reaching the army headquarters for the first time, witnesses said. Chanting “one army, one people,” the protesters rallied in the capital’s streets following a call by organisers to march on the compound, which also houses President Omar al Bashir’s residence. The crowds chanted the movement’s catchcry “peace, justice, freedom” as they marched towards the complex where the defence ministry is also based, onlookers said.

