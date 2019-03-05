Success of policies depend on human resources

Muscat, March 5 – Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, said man is the pillar of development. He is its tool and its purpose. He was speaking at Arab Human Resources Conference with the theme Man is the tool of Development organised by the Ministry of Civil Service in cooperation with the First Care Company, which began in Muscat on Tuesday. In his speech at the Arab Human Resources Conference, the minister said following the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Sultanate has always been keen on human resources development in education and training.

The success of policies depends on human resources. The Minister of Civil Service stressed that this conference reflects the active partnership between the public and private sectors human resources development. Naif bin Ahmed al Shanfari, Chairman of First Care Company, in his speech said the conference is one of the most important interactive platforms to deal with the human resources development. “It is about how leaders can develop talent, activate change management, stimulate innovation, R & D training, practices that develop individual culture and work.”

The first day of the conference included two main sessions entitled “The Reality of HR in Institutions”, chaired by Dr Hamdan bin Ibrahim al Mohammad, Director of the National Research Centre for Giftedness and Creativity at King Faisal University, Saudi Arabia. It included a number of themes, most notably was the “Diagnosis of the Human Resources Reality” presented by Maan Samara, CEO of Transcell Group, and the “Characteristics of the Successful Management of Human Resources “presented by Farid Ramzi al A’ssi, consultant and human resource expert. The second session was entitled “Leadership and its Strategic Role in the Development of Human Resources”. It was chaired by Sayyid Salim bin Musallam al Busaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service for Administrative Development Affairs.

It included a number of important themes like ‘‘the Role of Leaderships in Realising Objectives of Institutions’’ by Dr Abdullah bin Abbas bin Ahmed, former Chairman of Muscat Municipality, “Mechanisms of Attracting Competencies and Talents and Keeping them by Saur Jouni, Human Resources and Organizational Development specialist in Singapore, “The impact of Investment in Human Capital on the Achievement of Development Plans”, presented by Dr Waleed Abdul Mulla, an adviser at the Arab Planning Institute in the State of Kuwait.

The second day of the conference will consist of three main sessions: the first session, “Discovering Competencies and Talents for Institutional Development”, the second session entitled “Management of Change and Institutional Development”, and the third session entitled “Innovation and Institutions of the Future. “The second day of the conference will feature two workshops: “the Leadership of Digital Transformation in Institutions” and ‘Future Institutions and their Characteristics.”

The conference is one of the most interactive platforms to keep pace with the developments in human resources and is organised in partnership with a group of speakers, consultants and experts to ensure the expansion of the knowledge base and the knowledge cycle and learn about local and international best practices. The opening ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, under-secretaries and officials.

