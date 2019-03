The Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and Indian Army on Monday concluded the joint military exercise Success 2. Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of RAO, and Maj Gen Anil Kumar, Commander of the Mountain Division in the Indian Army, were present to witness the drill. The military drill was executed by the Jebel Battalion of the Royal Army of Oman in cooperation with mountain division units of the Indian army.

