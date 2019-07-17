Local 

Substantial increase in Mwasalat bus passengers

Oman Observer

Muscat: Mwasalat ferried more than 4.5 million passengers during the period starting January  1 until June 30 on the city routes – Muscat, Salalah and Suhar –  as well as the regional routes to various governorates of the Sultanate.

More than 25,000 passengers used the services daily, a growth of 77 per cent compared to the same period last year. In 2018, Mwasalat ferried over 2.5 million passengers – approximately 14 thousand per day.

A total of 4.279.488 passengers travelled in Muscat, Salalah and Suhar city routes, while around 264.670 passengers used the regional routes.

Mwasalat will launch smart solutions and a new application to smoothen the process of booking tickets online. The app will allow passengers to track the bus and with precise information.

 

