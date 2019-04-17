Submission of entries for Al Zubair photography competition closed

MUSCAT: Submission of entries for the Al Zubair Photography Competition closed this week since the competition began in late January. Judges are currently narrowing down the finalists competing for the grand prize of RO 4,000 with photographs following the theme of Omani architecture.

The competition will select three winners and award RO 4,000 for the grand prize winner, RO 2,000 for second place and RO 1,000 for the third place. The competition has received over 550 successful submissions. Winners will be officially announced at the Bait Al Zubair 20th anniversary ceremony on May 1.

Judging the competition are Omani architect and Chairman of Omantel and Al Mouj, Sultan bin Hamdoon al Harthi, and leading international photographers Victor Romero, Catalin Marin, Henry Dallal and Khamis al Moharbi. Sultan al Harthi, said, “We are delighted to begin looking through the submissions and seeing the variety of work being created of Oman and competing in this challenging competition. The judging phase is also a very sensitive one, so we are taking all the necessary measures to keep the process fair for all participants. I’m eager to see the images of the familiar and unfamiliar architectural landmarks in Oman come to life through the artistry of these talented photographers.”

CEO of Bait Al Zubair, Mohammed al Farei, said, “This competition is spearheaded by Mohammad al Zubair who is renowned for his images of Oman, namely of Omani architecture. This competition is here to continue what he has built in his collection, and encourage photographers to explore and capture Oman’s beautiful secrets. We are happy to finally be at the phase where we can finally assess the images that have been submitted since the competition launched in January.”

Al Farei added, “The judges will evaluate the submissions anonymously and all five judges will not be communicating with each other about the competition throughout. The photographs will be judged based on the quality, creativity, originality and responsiveness to the prompt of the theme of Omani architecture.”

The Al Zubair Photography Competition is awarding one of the biggest prize packages for photography competitions in the region. Updates on the competition are shared on the competition website, www.alzubairphotography.com, and the competition’s social media channels.

