Stuti, Achyut win U-14 titles at ISC

MUSCAT: Stuti Mathur and Achyut Kapil won the girls under-14 and boys under-14 singles titles respectively at the Annual Tennis Tournament organised by the Indian Social Club Oman.

Stuti Mathur dominated the girls under-14 final and played with confidence to notch up a convincing 8-1 win over Smrithi Iyer. Smrithi started well and held her first service game but soon found the going tough as Stuti showed consistency in her ground strokes, held her game at love and broke Smrithi to take the lead. Smrithi squandered a 40-0 advantage in the fourth game before Stuti broke for a 3-1 lead. Stuti continued to dominate and won the next five games to claim the girls under-14 title.

Achyut Kapil captured the boys under-14 singles title after registering a fine 8-3 victory over Praneeth Raj in the final. Achyut put in an impressive all-round game and raced to a commanding 5-1 lead before Praneeth broke in the seventh and ninth games to reduce the deficit. Achyut held his ground and continued to show consistency in his game to win the next two games without difficulty to win the under-14 boys crown.

