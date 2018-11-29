Study on Gulf authority for rail project to be completed

Kuwait: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, participated in the 21st meeting of the GCC Ministerial Transport and Communications Committee, which was held on Thursday in Kuwait.

The Sultanate’s delegation was headed by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, accompanied by Salim bin Mohammed al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Transport, Abdurrahman bin Salim al Hatami, CEO of ASYAD Group and specialists in the ministry.

The meeting discussed a number of topics of interest to the member states, including a study of the expectations of the volume and movement of passengers and goods on the railway project and assigning it to a specialised company.

The meeting agreed to complete the second stage of the study of establishing a Gulf authority for the railway project by the GCC Secretariat General. — ONA

