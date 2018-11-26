Students showcase talents

Muscat: ‘Unique Talent Recognition 2018’ at Indian School Muladha last week showcased an array of multifarious and unique talents of students from across the various Indian Schools in the Sultanate.

Students mesmerised audience with addition and subtraction of four-digit numbers without calculator or paper; magic shows; mimicry; card tricks; instant composition of poems; doodling; beat box, acrobatics; juggling; memory challenges; playing chess and keyboard blindfolded.

Maryam al Zadjali, Director, Oman Society for Fine Arts, graced the occasion, as the chief guest. Members of the Board of Directors, School Management Committee, Principals of Indian Schools, teachers, parents and students attended the function.

Dr Baby Sam Samuel welcomed the august gathering and underscored the significance of the event.

“Unique Talent Recognition as an initiative will hopefully gradually expand the current limited definition of ‘Talent’ as perceived by parents and children themselves.

This platform is here to make our children believe in their inherent skills and interests and assure them that every skillset they possess will ultimately link together to a larger purpose,” explained Dr Baby Sam Samuel.

