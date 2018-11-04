Students of BSM outshine in Edexcel

MUSCAT: Students of Bangladesh School Muscat (BSM) made their school as well as parents proud by their stunning performance in the Edexcel Examinations 2018. They did enormously well in IGCSE, IAL AS and A level examinations. A total of 109 A* and 130 A Grades were obtained in IGCSE O level examinations 2018 in different subject. On an average, 99.37 per cent students passed in O level. 18 per cent students achieved A* Grades, which is a 4-per cent increase compared with last year. Percentage of A Grade is 21 per cent of the total candidates. 138 students appeared in the IGCSE O level, 106 in the IAL AS level and 44 in A2 level examinations from the school in June 2018 session.

