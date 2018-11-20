Students mark National Day by cleaning beaches

Muscat, Nov 20 – A group of students celebrated 48th National Day in a different way. They cleared the Al Seeb and Al Hail beaches of plastic debris and waste. While the girl students of Tabarak Private School went to the Al Seeb beach, boys went to the Al Hail beach. While their friends were celebrating the day by singing patriotic songs on the streets, they were cleaning the Al Hail beach and clearing it of plastic bottles, plates and bags strewn left behind by visitors. Although the municipality workers clean the beach areas, there are many plastic items that reach the sea and affect marine life.

Therefore, the English Department of Tabarak Private School decided to hold a campaign to raise awareness among new generation students about the harmful effects of plastic and reducing its use. Students visited the beach and collected plastic waste. Many students admitted to having thrown plastic items on the beach. Now, they have pledged never to repeat it. The clean campaign was coordinated by Muneer Thazhe Purayil, English teacher, Grade 12 Bilingual, under the supervision of Muhammed

Iqab, Muhammed Atif and Hisham Talaat, English Department HoD, and Muhammed Sallam and Amani, both teachers. The effort was part of a campaign called ‘Plastic-Free November’ aimed at raising environmental awareness among friends. “We are sure the students will spread the message in the neighbourhood and among friends. The campaign will make an impact if the people are ready to change their attitude towards plastic, especially when partying,” said one of the teachers. He said they will continue to hold such campaigns during the holidays, which will help raise environmental awareness among the people, especially the younger generation.