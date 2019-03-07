Students launch campaign to raise awareness on social media use

Bahja Al Muaasbi –

Public Relations students launched ‘Astayqiz’ (Wake Up) campaign in Sur College of Applied Sciences (CAS) on Thursday to foster awareness on the effective use of social media and to inform the public of the dangers of spreading misinformation in the social media space. The campaign logo, jointly designed by PR students Khamis Ahmed al Bulushi and Sara Ahmed al Rashdi, was released by Dr Ramkumar Lakshminarayan, Assistant Dean for Academic and Research Affairs, at the launch ceremony held in the college. Bahaeldin Muhammed Ibrahim, Head of Department of Mass Communication felicitated the function.

The campaign aims to raise awareness on how unregulated social media can have an undesirable impact on personal and public life, especially in the circulation of rumours and ‘fake news’ as opposed to fact-based information. In addition, the campaign will suggest practical solutions on social media management in personal and public life and to provide information about ethical means of using social media.

A member of the public relations campaign committee, student Maryam al Sawai, said: “The campaign aims to increase awareness about social media usage, telling the best way to use it, and suggest ways to prevent unethical use and influence in the Omani community. We have chosen the target audience depending on their nature of the use of social media. These groups comprise youths of 20-30 years of age, and teens who study in high school.”

“Also, we hope to grab parents’ attention into this issue, or the misuse of social media could be a problem in the future,” she added.

The launch event started with a video conveying the message of the campaign and a Quranic verse that relates to the purpose of the campaign. Besides, voice-overs helped the audience connect to instances of real stories about rumours and extortion on social media.

“The theme of the campaign this year is a special one and the local community needs it,” said Bahaeldin Mohammed Ibrahim. “We hear rumours through social networking sites and these rumours lead to many problems in society. Hope this campaign can suggest solutions to solve some of the issues, he added.

The strategy of the campaign targets teens and youths who actively involve in the social media. The campaign will use a series of cartoons, skits, discussion forums, and videos to discuss various issues related to the ongoing social media use in society. Along with rumours and fake news campaign will address issues related to cyberbullying and social media use related influences in family relationships.

This campaign is a chance for PR students to involve in community relations and hone their skills in campaign management as part of their course in Public Relations Practice.

Nasima Khan, journalism lecturer in Sur CAS, said: ‘Many messages on social media are not correct and people publish them without knowing the real sources of these massages. These kinds of messages are so harmful, and it could impact especially the children. I think it is a very good campaign that all PR students are working together on educating about a social evil.”

Al Reem al Jafari, a PR student, proposed a vote of thanks.

