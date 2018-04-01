Students’ artworks of on display

MUSCAT: The 20th Annual Exhibition of the Department of Art Education of the College of Education at Sultan Qaboos University was opened on Sunday at the exhibition hall of the university under the auspices of Prof Amer bin Ali al Rawas, SQU Deputy Vice- Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Community Service.

Dr Fakhriyah bint Khalfan al Yahyai, Head of the Department of Art Education said that the exhibition features about 280 artworks, which the students created out of the course work and that reflect the experience and technical skills acquired by them during their study period.

“In this exhibition, we acknowledge the creativity our students and present the abstracts of their artistic and aesthetic skills. The artworks on display belong to different categories such as paintings, drawings, sculptures and carvings, ceramic art, photography, printing, graphic designs and weaving”, she said.

The five-day exhibition is open for all. Dr Fakhriyah said that the Department welcomes the University community and the public to visit the exhibition to learn about the artistic talent and diversity of the students.

