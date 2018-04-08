Student projects highlight ‘smart environment’

MUSCAT: The eighth edition of the engineering students’ gathering organised by the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University commenced on Sunday at the Cultural Centre of the university under the patronage of Mohammed bin Salim Al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs.

Scores of students from colleges and universities in the Sultanate, Qatar and Kuwait are attending the event where 49 engineering projects representing the theme ‘smart environment’ are presented.

At the gathering, students expressed their ideas through the presentation of their projects related to new technologies, Internet of Things and Big Data. Panel discussions, lectures on smart environment and engineering-related workshops are also on the agenda of the three-day event.

Out of the 49 projects on display, 29 projects are from Sultan Qaboos University and the rest from different colleges and universities including the Higher Colleges of Technology, German University of Technology, Caledonian College, Dhofar University, Sohar University, Sur College, Middle East College, Al Buraimi University and Waljat College of Applied Sciences. Qatar University is represented with five projects, and the University of Kuwait with one project.

Prof Hadj Bourdoucen, Dean of the College of Engineering, pointed out that the forum aims to strengthen the relations with the participating universities, highlight the culture of awareness among engineering students and exchange experiences and ideas through seminars provided by specialists.

“We hope this forum would achieve its objectives in terms of improving the students’ personality and their skills in leadership and decision-making, building scientific competence and professionalism and serving the community.”

Mohammed al Busafi, Head of the Engineering Society, said that the forum aims to translate the global trend to build sustainable cities based on technology and renewable energy in order to provide high quality services and preserve the environment.

Like this: Like Loading...