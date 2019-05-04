Student Projects Exhibition at SCAS

SUR: The Sur College of Applied Sciences (SCAS) conducted a Student Projects Exhibition as part of the open day on the college premises recently.

The event was held to promote creative projects of students from various specialisations, instilling a culture of innovation among the students and other members of society. It also facilitated interaction of students with the public and private establishments in the Wilayat of Sur.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Dr Salmah al Musharafiyah, Dean of the College, in the presence of deputy dean, heads of departments, faculty members, students from various streams.

Officials from Riyada and Al Raffd Fund also took part in the event in order to evaluate the projects of students currently doing the entrepreneurship course. The course includes six student projects, one of which would be adjudged the best entrepreneurship project in the college.

Organised by the Training and Career Guidance Centre in coordination with various academic departments in the college, the exhibition included sections for Mass Communication, Public Relations, Journalism and Digital Media, and Biotechnology.

A seminar held on the sidelines of the exhibition threw light on the ‘Omani economy, opportunities and challenges’. The exhibition also included a booth for the ‘Wake up’ campaign organised by the students of the Public Relations Department. The campaign included booklets and posters to raise awareness among society about the hazards of rumours, fake news and blackmailing on social media sites.

