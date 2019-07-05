Strong start for Sultanate at Arab Athletics

Oman’s national athletics junior team registered a positive start at the Arab Athletics Championship for junior level (U-16 and U-17) which is under way in Tunisia as they claimed four medals on the opening day. Three silver medals and one bronze was the outcome of the Sultanate stars on the first day’s competition on Friday. Oman’s young star Ali Anwar al Balushi bagged the silver medal in 100 metre sprint by finishing in 10.69 seconds. Hamza al Ojaili claimed silver medal in long jump competition as he cleared 6.67 metres. Abdulaziz al Battashi got silver medal in javelin. Aliya al Mugheri won bronze medal in long jump competition after she cleared 4.93 metres in the women’s section.

The Sultanate team squad which features 12 athletes for different competitions are keen to claim more medals in the remaining days of the championship which will conclude on Sunday. The seventh edition of the Arabian meet is witnessing a tough competition among the participating 400 athletes from 14 countries including: Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Kuwait, Egypt, Qatar, Iraq, Algeria, Yemen, Morocco, Somalia, Djibouti, Libya, Oman and the hosts Tunisia.

The Sultanate team includes athletes from the Youth Training Centre run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs including: Ali al Balushi, Hamza Awadh, Abdulrahman al Abri, Suhaib al Hasani and Hussain Hatim. Also, the national team squad comprises of the following athletes: Hatim Faraj for 100/200 metres sprint, Sami al Hamdani for 400/800 metres run, Hamza al Jabri for 1,500 metres run, Hussain al Farsi for 1,500/3,000 metres run, Mohammed al Rawahi for 10,000 metres run, Hamza Yaqoot for long jump, Abdulaziz al Tarshi for discus throw, Abdulaziz al Tarshi for javelin, Mubeen al Kindi for hammer throw, Aliya al Mughairi for long jump and high jump and Maithaa al Mamri for 100/400 metres sprint.