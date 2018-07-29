Head stories 

Strong quake kills 14 in Indonesia

Oman Observer

LOMBOK: A powerful earthquake which struck the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok on Sunday killed at least 14 people, injured scores and damaged thousands of homes, officials said. Five children were among those killed by the shallow 6.4 magnitude early-morning quake, which sent people running outside in panic and triggered landslides on popular mountain hiking routes. Scores of aftershocks sparked fear among survivors. More than 120 were recorded, the biggest with a magnitude of 5.7, Indonesia’s meteorology agency said. Local officials have declared a three-day state of emergency. President Joko Widodo is due to visit the island on Monday morning, his spokesman said.

