Strong northwesterly winds to continue until Monday

Muscat: Oman will continue to experience the strong northwesterly winds until Monday, said the Oman Meteorology.

“A trough has passed by and the northwesterly wind will also bring in dust from the desert. The coastal line throughout will experience high waves and rough seas,” explained the weather expert at Oman Met Office.

The wind speed expected is 25 to 30 knots throughout the Sultanate. The expected wave height is two to three meters across Musandam, Oman Sea and the Arabian Sea.

“There would also be dust coming in from the desert. Al Wusta, Dhofar can expect dust today,” said the weather forecaster adding, “The temperature will see a fall of one to two degrees from what we have experienced lately. Temperatures up in the mountains could go down to 12 to 9 degrees Celsius.”

The average temperature is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius except in Duqm and Salalah that is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius. Masirah and Fahud experienced wind speed of 23 knots while Zamayem experienced the highest with a wind speed of 25 knots.

We are still in the winter, said the expert explaining, “We had the low-pressure move away from our atmosphere followed by this northwesterly wind. It was a weak trough. Some places in Oman will continue to experience the northwesterly tomorrow as well.”

Mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with a chance of dust blowing winds over the coastal areas of Oman Sea and over open and desert areas of al Buraimi, al Dahirah, and al Wusta governorates. There is also a chance of late night low clouds over Al Buraimi and Al Dhahira governorates.

Visibility could become poor during blowing dust so caution is to be exercised while driving through the dust.