Stress on promoting research to shape future of the nation

MUSCAT: Keeping the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 in view, the second edition of the Student Research Conference began here on Monday with emphasis on the importance of young people’s participation in shaping the future of the Sultanate. Organised by the Deanship of Research at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and held under the auspices of Vice-Chancellor Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, the conference targets the undergraduate and postgraduate students. To cultivate interest in research among students, SQU had called for the participation of all students enrolled in higher education institutions in the Sultanate.

The conference focuses on three main issues included in Oman Vision 2040: energy and environment, education, and economic diversification and sustainable development. Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral students from sciences and humanities in both public and private higher education institutions across Oman could submit their research papers for presentation at the conference. The best presented papers would qualify for awards by the organising committee.

As many as 30 post-graduate students and 24 undergraduate students representing various higher educational institutions in the country are participating in the conference. The participating universities are SQU, Al Sharqiya University, Nizwa University, the Arab Open University, Shinas College of Technology, the Middle East College, Sur College of Applied Sciences, Muscat College, Al-Zahra College for Women, Oman College of Management and Technology, and Oman College of Applied Sciences.

Dr Yahya al Wahibi, Dean of Research at SQU and head of the organising committee, said that the conference seeks to strengthen the research and innovation culture of students by creating a conducive environment for expanding their participation in all colleges and presenting their research and innovations. It is an opportunity to disseminate those achievements locally and globally. He added that there would be an international conference on the ‘Management of Research’ in October this year. It aims to exchange the best practices in the management of research regionally and internationally, and identify the challenges and issues facing them.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Huda al Hosani, a PhD student, said the conference provides a forum for exchange of information and expertise in different fields and offers a conducive environment to present their research and discuss recent developments and benefit from the opinions of academics, researchers and scientific committees.

