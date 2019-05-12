Street vendors’ licences retricted to Omanis: MOCI

Muscat: The licenses for street vendors are granted only to Omanis and expatriates will be not allowed to operate mobile shops equipped vending machines for juices, ice cream and products as specified in the regulations laid out by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI).

This decision has been made in coordination with the Ministry of Manpower, the Royal Oman Police (ROP), the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR) and the municipalities of Muscat, Suhar and Dhofar.

The regulations are aimed at offering Omanis opportunities for a livelihood by setting up own shops though the owner will be allowed to recruit expatriates as per the conditions laid out by the concerned authorities.

According to Article (3) that regulates the operations of street vendors, the applicant must be an Omani, while Article 7 states that businesses cannot be handed over or leased out to expatriates.

According to MOCI, the number of licenses for street vendors reached 398 at the end of April 2019.