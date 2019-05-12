Street vendor licences only for Omanis

Muscat, May 12 – The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Sunday that owners of street vending businesses will not be allowed to employ expatriates in accordance with rules set by the authorities. However, the ministry said that street vendor licences will be granted only to Omanis. According to the ministry, licences for street vendors are granted only to the elderly, and expatriates will not be allowed to work in mobile shops — operating vending machines, juice, ice cream, and other activities. This decision has been taken in coordination with the Ministry of Manpower, the Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources and municipalities of Muscat, Suhar and Dhofar.

By promoting street businesses, the government seeks to provide opportunities to Omanis and help them earn a livelihood. “Street vendors will not be allowed to employ expatriates within the normal business framework and according to the conditions set by the concerned parties,” the ministry said. It said that there are many successful business models currently in operation at different places. The ministry is also working with various agencies including Rafd Fund to help young Omani youth who wish to start their businesses.

According to the Article 3 which regulates the operations of street vendors, the applicant must be an Omani, while Article 7 states that businesses cannot be handed over or leased out to expatriates. According to the ministry, the number of licenses for street vendors reached 398 at the end of April 2019. The authorities are also working on making changes to rules and regulations for restaurants and hotel industry to encourage street food culture and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the sector. Mobile cafés activities are also allowed in public locations such as beaches, holiday sites, public venues, parks after obtaining the necessary approvals from the authorities concerned.