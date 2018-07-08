Strategic exercise begins at NDC

MUSCAT: The strategic exercise ‘Decision Making-5’ was launched at the National Defence College (NDC) on Sunday in the presence of experts and advisers from the military and apparatuses security, ministries and public organisations taking part at the exercise, in addition to the NDC. The exercise culminates the academic knowledge and skills acquired by participants and a translation of the theoretical knowledge at the course module. The exercise is one of the themes of strategic leadership and analysis. It depends mainly on the abilities of the participants and their awareness of the strategic studies and issues related to national security concept, as well as their knowledge on how to use the national power tools in national security. — ONA

Related