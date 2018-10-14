Update: Luban weakens into deep depression

Muscat: Oman Meteorology in its Alert 7 said the tropical storm Luban has weakened into a deep depression and continues to move towards Yemen (Al Mahrah governorate).

The impact on Dhofar continues with heavy rains, southeasterly moderate winds estimated to be between 20 and 30 knots and the sea waves up to three and five meters.

Sporadic rainfall is likely to continue in Dhofar on Monday.

PACDA has urged everyone to take caution, not to risk crossing the valleys and stay away from low places.

Heavy rains are expected in areas such as Dhalkut and Rakhut in the coming hours, according to National committee for Civil Defence (NCCD).

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services in Dhofar has announced the closure of the out-patient clinic in Sultan Qaboos Hospital and the Cardiology Clinic in the Heart Centre till further notice, said NCCD.