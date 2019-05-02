Stone for Knowledge Academy project laid in Salalah Free Zone

SALALAH: Salalah Free Zone celebrated on Thursday the laying of the foundation-stone for the Knowledge Academy project of Oman Technology Institute with an investment of $10 million on an area of 20,000 square metres in 1st stage of the Salalah Free Zone.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, in the presence of a number of officials from the public and private sectors.

Ali bin Mohammed Tabuk, Acting CEO of Salalah Free Zone, delivered a speech in which he said that the Knowledge Academy project aims to meet the needs of the free zones sector of qualified national cadre to enter the labour market through providing specialised curricula and specialised experts.

Dr Ali bin Adam al Hashmi, CEO of the Oman Technology Institute, on the occasion said that the project is part of Oman Technology Institute in Knowledge Oasis Muscat. He also gave details of the project, which includes a conference hall, training halls, research and development centres and incubators.

— ONA

