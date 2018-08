New York: Sloane Stephens’ preparations for her US Open title defence suffered a setback on Wednesday when she was shocked 2-6 6-4 6-2 by German Andrea Petkovic in the second round of the Citi Open.

The second seed’s exit left the tournament without its two main drawcards after Caroline Wozniacki pulled out on Tuesday with a leg injury. After a straight sets, yet workmanlike, victory over compatriot Bethanie Mattek-Sands in her opening match, Stephens had looked poised for another uncomplicated outing as she strolled through the first set against Petkovic.

But the world number three ran into considerably more resistance in the second set as Petkovic dug in, secured a key break then held serve to level the match.

— Reuters

