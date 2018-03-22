Steinmeier begins tour with visit to Varanasi

NEW DELHI: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier opened his India tour on Thursday with a visit to the Hindu holy city of Varanasi where he witnessed a prayer ceremony on the banks of the Ganges river. Accompanied by a large delegation, Steinmeier, aims to boost economic and political ties with the Asian country during his five-day tour.

The German leader visited a museum and a temple at Sarnath, where the Buddha delivered his first sermon.

In the evening, he watched the prayer ceremony where the Ganges river is worshipped through a ritual of waving oil lamps and incense amid the singing of devotional hymns in Sanskrit.

Believed to be more than 3,000 years old, ancient Varanasi is one of India’s oldest, holiest and most culturally rich cities.

On Thursday Steinmeier also interacted with students at the Banaras Hindu University. His wife Elke Buedenbender visited the Taj Mahal located in the same region.

The German president is scheduled to hold his main talks with leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

On Sunday, he is scheduled to fly to the southern metropolis of Chennai, an important location for German business, and then conclude the tour the next day.

The Indian foreign office said the visit was “significant” since it was the first high-level visit from Germany after the new government was inaugurated on March 14. — dpa

