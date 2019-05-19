Stay away from wadis as more wadis to flow

Muscat: Wadi Bani Khalid received the highest amount of rainfall 90 mm on Saturday and until Sunday as the low pressure trough began its impact developed in the Arabian Peninsula, impact of which is expected to last till May 22, 2019..

Meanwhile the public is requested to stay away from ‘wadi sighting’ during the rains as flash floods can occur. While there have been good amount of rainfall recorded, more thundershowers are expected on Sunday from afternoon until night varying from 40 to 90 mm, associated with hail and fresh winds. The Met office also gave an alert for flash floods and on all governorates of the Sultanate.

Oman’s Met Office has located wadis in Dhakhiliya, South Al Bathinah and North and South Al Sharqiyah to have the potential for heavy flowing. On Sunday and Monday the weather experts are expecting to see more flow in wadis.

On Saturday many of the wadis overflowed causing mishaps and traffic congestion and in some cases damaging vehicles. More wadis are expected to flow and Sunday’s satellite images displayed cloud formations in the most of the governorates in the Sultanate.

“There are some convective clouds over Al Buraimi, Dhahirah,Northern Bathinah, South Al Sharqiyah. Most of clouds in Dhofar are indicating to be more toward the inland and there is presence of clouds near Mugsayl too.

Over the southeastern coast from Ras al Hadd to Dalkhut, the sea is moderate now. Over Gulf of Oman, Oman Sea and Musandam coast the sea is slight and because of the wind which we call as down draft from the wind, we expect it to be moderate as well,” explained the weather forecaster at the Directorate General of Meteorology, Public Authority for Civil Aviation.

Cumulous clouds have been spotted over the governorates of North Batinah and Musandam and near the province of Al Buraimi and the coast of Dhofar as monitored by the PACA’s radar.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation has adviced citizens and residents to take precautions during the thunderstorms, not to take risk of crossing wadis, to avoid low places and sea during the alert period.