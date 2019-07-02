Statistics and Information Law promulgated

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on Tuesday issued two Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 55/2019 promulgates the Statistics and Information Law after it had been presented before

Oman Council.

Article 1 stipulates that the Statistics and Information Law attached to this Decree shall be enforced.

Article 2 instructs the Board Chairman of the National Centre for Statistics and Information to issue the Executive Regulation and decisions necessary for the implementation of the attached law after the approval of the centre’s Board.

The Chairman shall also issue the National Data Strategy after the approval of the centre’s board and the Council of Ministers. Till then, the regulations and decisions being implemented shall continue to be enforced, but without prejudice to the provisions of the

attached law.

Article 3 cancels the Statistics Law promulgated under Royal Decree No 29/2001, as well as all that contradicts the attached law or contravenes it provisions.

Article 4 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No 56/2019 introduces some amendments to the Law on Pensions and End of Service Remunerations of Omani employees of the Diwan of Royal Court.

Article 1 states that the amendments attached to the above-mentioned Law on Pensions and End of Service Remunerations attached to this Decree shall be applied in the case of Omani employees of the Diwan of Royal Court.

Article 2 cancels all that contradicts the attached amendments or contravenes their provisions.

Article 3 says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced with effect from the day following its publication date. — ONA

