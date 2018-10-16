Statement on French detainee released from Yemen

Muscat: In response to the Royal Directives of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said to fulfil a request of the French government to help them in releasing a French citizen detained in Yemen, the competent authorities in the Sultanate coordinated with the Yemeni authorities in Sanaa about the aforementioned.

The French detainee was released and transferred to the Sultanate this evening in preparation for his return to his country, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry this evening.

The French President Emmanuel Macaron thanked His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and the Omani authorities for the good efforts in releasing the French hostage Alain Goma, who was detained for over four and a half months in Yemen. –ONA