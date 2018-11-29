State policy foundations and guiding principles programme concludes

MUSCAT: Deliberations of the 5th Version of the Programme on the Foundations and Guiding Principles of the State Policy concluded at the Ministry of Civil Service on Thursday under the patronage of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service.

The 5-day programme was implemented by the Ministry of Civil Service in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, represented by the Diplomatic Institute.

41 directors general and their equivalent at the different administrative system of the state’s units took part in the programme.

The programme reviewed the foundations laid by His Majesty the Sultan in different fields as these foundations helped the Sultanate to have a prominent position in the international arena.

The programme highlighted on the key foundations of the Omani policy and guiding principles.

The working papers covered a number of themes including the political, economic, security, administrative organisation and protocol principles.

The programme comes within the efforts made by the Ministry of Civil Service represented by the Directorate General of Human Resources Development to enhance the skills and capabilities of the administrative system of the state’s employee in all fields in a bid to provide them with the professional skills that help them to promote their performance and the performance of their organisations as well. — ONA