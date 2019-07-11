State Council’s social panel discusses Marine Pollution Control Law

MUSCAT: The Social Committee at the State Council on Thursday held its tenth meeting of the fourth annual session of the sixth period, headed by Dr Hamad bin Sulaiman al Salmi, Head of the Committee, in the presence of the honourable committee members and General Secretariat staff.

The committee hosted Commodore Mansour bin Mohammed al Kharousi, Head of MSC and several officials of Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), part of the Committee’s study on ‘Review of the Marine Pollution Control Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 34/74.’

The Committee reviewed topics related to the study, including: The ministry’s efforts in the area of marine pollution, risk education programmes, the procedures governing labour, marine security and safety requirements, coordination and data efficiency, measurement and institutional readiness tools, and strategies, legislation and laws, as well as practical proposals to reduce marine pollution.

During the hosting, several topics related to the study were reviewed. These include extent of marine pollution incidents in the Sultanate, the risks involved, actions and proposals to curb them, the level of legislative operationalisation of relevant international and regional agreements and partnerships and the adequacy of national pollution legislations in force in this area.

The meeting also reviewed practical proposals to reduce marine pollution through the diagnosis of the security situation and increased coordination and integration between civil, military and security institutions and the private sector.

The officials representing RNO were Colonel Ali bin Salem al Siyabi, Colonel Thani bin Harith Mahrouqi and Colonel Ali bin Mossa al Balushi.

Related