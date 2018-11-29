State Council welcomes school students

MUSCAT: The State Council on Thursday welcomed students from various schools of Musandam for a familiarisation tour.

The State Council upholds the viewpoint that it is imperative for the citizens, especially students to be aware of the significant role the Council plays in contributing to the comprehensive development of the nation.

Amjad bin Yahya al Busaidy, Director of the Public Relations Department of the General Secretariat for Media Affairs and Public Relations, greeted the students.

The student group viewed a documentary film illustrating the stages of shura development in the Sultanate and the contribution of the State Council to national action. It detailed the articles that stipulate the number of its members, the mechanism of their appointment, the terms of membership of the State Council and the difference between the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura in terms of reference and the draft law process. The presentation included detailing of the organisation setup of the State Council, the various devices that comprise it, the responsibilities and the tasks assigned to it.

Hanan Saif al Yazidi, Head of Meetings Management Section and Department of Economic Committee Affairs answered the queries of the students.

The visit concluded after the tour of the State Council building, its latest high-tech facilities which facilitate parliamentary work and contribute to activation of communication.

