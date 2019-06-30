State Council to discuss Tender Board law and standard of living today

Muscat, June 30 – The State Council session will be chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, on Monday in the presence of the honourable Council members and the Secretary-General of the Council. The agenda of the 14th Session includes the opening statement by the State Council Chairman and discussions of the proposal of the Economic Committee on the ‘Integrating Standard of Living and Productivity’ and observations on the Draft law amending certain articles of the Tender Board Law, referred by Majlis Ash’shura.

The session will also discuss the observations of the Social Committee on draft law of patient rights and safety and the draft law of wastewater management, treatment and reuse, referred by Majlis Ash’shura. The session on Tuesday will focus on advertising regulation by the Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism and ‘Development of training in Education system’ submitted by the Committee of Education and Research.