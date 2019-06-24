State Council to discuss sports clubs, public debt

Muscat, June 24 – A meeting of the State Council Bureau on Monday, chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the Council, discussed several topics listed on the agenda. This included discussing of the proposal of the Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism on advertising. In this regard, the Bureau hosted the Deputy Head of the Committee, Mohammed bin Hamed al Masruri and Hatim bin Hamed al Tai, the committee’s rapporteur.

The proposal’s aim is to frame legislation, regulations governing advertisements, identify ways and means of their circulation as well as standardisation of technical aspects of various advertisements. Following its discussion of the proposal, the Bureau decided to transmit it to the next regular session of the Council. The Bureau also hosted Dr Abdullah bin Mubarak al Shanfari, Head of the Committee of Education and Research, and Dr Rashid bin Abdullah al Yahyai, Rapporteur of the Committee, to discuss the proposal by the Committee on the ‘Development of the Training System complimenting the Educational system.’

The aim is to study the role of education in equipping the students with practical skills to help them get jobs to ensure optimum benefit of education. Following discussions, the Bureau decided to transmit it to the regular session of the Council.

Additionally, the Bureau discussed the proposal of Public Debt Law submitted by the Economic Committee. It also discussed the vision of the annual report of the State Financial and Administrative Control Authority for 2017, submitted by the expanded Economic Committee of the Council.

The Bureau reviewed the proposal submitted by the Social Committee on services provided by sports clubs and how to utilise them for community service. This discusses the reasons for the lack of services available to the public, the limited ability of clubs to absorb young people in social and cultural activities. It also aims to identify the reasons for the lack of investment in their services, which have the potential to generate income that can be utilised to sustain the activities of these clubs.

The Bureau also noted visit report of the Polish-Omani Parliamentary Friendship group to the Sultanate from April 23 to 26.

In addition, it focused attention on the follow-up report on implementation of the resolutions approved at the previous Bureau meeting and the follow-up report on the committees’ activities during the period between the previous Bureau meeting and this meeting.

The meeting evaluated the Council’s 10th, 11th and 12th regular sessions, held on June 18 and 19, 2019, as well as decided the agenda items for the 16th regular session, scheduled for Tuesday, July 9.

