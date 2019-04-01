State Council to discuss report on role of drama

MUSCAT: The State Council will hold on Tuesday its eighth regular session of the fourth annual session of the sixth period, chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the Council, in the presence of its members and the Secretary-General.

The council will discuss the proposal of the Committee of Culture, Information and Tourism on “the role of Omani drama in society (theatre as a model)”.

The council will also discuss the proposal that the Economic Committee desires to study on the “Framework and determinants of the Draft Law on Public Debt” and the proposal that the Social Committee wishes to study titled “Revision of the Law on Marine Pollution Control promulgated by Royal Decree No 34/74”.

The agenda for the meeting also includes access to reports submitted by the council members and communications received from stakeholders, as well as the report of the Secretariat on the activities of the council for the period between the two meetings.

