State Council team in Morocco explores areas of cooperation

RABAT: The delegation of the Omani side of the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee between the State Council and the Moroccan House of Councillors, headed by Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab, continued its tour of major sites in Morocco on Wednesday.

The team includes Shaikh Khalfan bin Khamis al Hashimi, Dr Ahmed bin Suleiman al Maimani, Khalfan Saleh Mohamed al Naabi, Dr Badria Ibrahim Khalfan al Shihi and Dr Abdullah bin Mubarak Salim al Shanfari.

Vice-chairman of Tanger, Mohammad Alami, who is in charge of international cooperation, welcomed the delegation. He emphasised the depth of the brotherly relations that bind Morocco and the Sultanate.

He noted the important role played by the Omani-Moroccan Friendship Committee in strengthening the bonds of goodwill between the two brotherly countries, and pointed out the prospects for bilateral cooperation in many areas.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the Mediterranean port of Tanger, which is the first Moroccan port for passenger traffic and international road transport and connects the kingdom with European ports.

The delegation was told about the high potential of the port and its modern equipment. The team visited the important cultural and touristic landmarks in Tanger.

The delegation’s visit follows an invitation from the Chairman of the Omani-Moroccan Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the House of Councillors.