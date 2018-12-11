State Council refers Budget to Cabinet

Muscat: The State Council referred the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2019 to the Council of Ministers along with the recommendations of State Council and Majlis Ash’shura on Tuesday.

The State Council session chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, discussed the report of the expanded economic committee of the State Council on the draft budget. It also discussed the introduction of amendments to the draft budget in light of the discussions of the session.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Chairman of the Economic Committee at the State Council, delivered a statement of the expanded economic committee on the draft budget for the fiscal year 2019 and reviewed the committee’s views which covered six themes.

He pointed out that the performance indicators for the 2018 budget have shown improvement due to the decline in the deficit. — ONA