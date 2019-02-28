State Council receives officers of Skills Development Course

MUSCAT: Officers undergoing the Skills Development Course at the Diwan Royal Court visited the State Council on Thursday as part of the training programme for the course. They were greeted by Dr Khalid bin Salem Al Saidi, Secretary General of the State Council of State, State Council members, Yahya Rasheed Rashid Al Jumaa, Dr Wafa Salim Ali Al Harrasy and Shaikh Nasser bin Saeed Al Haddabi.

The Secretary General of the Council reviewed the stages of the institutional development in the Sultanate from 1970 leading the establishment of the present Council of Oman, which includes the State Council and the Majlis Ash’shura.

The Secretary General said that the institutional practice of Majlis Ash’shura in the Sultanate has sound and effective foundations, based on the uniqueness of the experience that stems from national decision and not as a reaction to external influences.

It also embodies a firm conviction in the importance of citizen participation in decision-making.

Related